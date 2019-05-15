The next Maria Butina? 2020 campaigns to be briefed on counterintelligence threat

(CNN) In the wake of cybersecurity attacks and attempted infiltration by foreign nationals in the 2016 election, the FBI has offered defensive briefings to 2020 presidential campaigns, seeking to help them prepare for possible counterintelligence threats, a government official tells CNN.

Additionally, the Democratic National Committee has also scheduled a separate briefing, developed with the help of a former intelligence officer, for this week with Democratic presidential campaigns to provide basic counterintelligence training, a DNC spokesperson tells CNN.

The DNC expects the former intelligence officer to talk about how nation-states target and compromise American people, and steps that can be taken to prevent and detect compromises.

The DNC is also encouraging campaigns to work with FBI field offices to arrange briefings with the agency, the spokesperson added.

A Republican National Committee official confirmed to CNN that its technical staff had received a counterintelligence briefing from the FBI. The RNC maintains regular communication with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies, the official said, to share information and discuss best practices.

