What are China's naval goals? The West can't wait to find out

Carl Schuster is a retired US Navy captain, a former director of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center, a current Hawaii Pacific University instructor and a part-time defense consultant. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his own.

Newport, Rhode Island (CNN) It's no secret that China's navy has experienced unprecedented growth, rapid modernization and an expanded range of operations over the past 15 years -- and this has raised concerns about the country's ultimate intentions.

At a conference earlier this month, more than 200 naval experts gathered at the United States Naval War College to discuss these concerns and the broader challenges posed by China's expanded naval power.

One expert, the US Pacific Fleet's former intelligence chief, retired Navy Capt. James Fanell noted that China's People's Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN for short, has commissioned nearly four times as many ships as the US Navy over the last decade.

Another participant mentioned that the ratio of naval power in the Western Pacific has shifted in China's favor with the PLAN possessing 106 naval missile platforms in the Western Pacific versus the US Navy's 22.

Perhaps more significantly, the panels noted China claims it has made rapid progress in developing laser, hypersonic and electromagnetic pulse weapons programs and unmanned systems.

