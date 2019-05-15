McIlroy 'excited' to play for Ireland at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Tiger Woods clinched his fifth Masters and 15th major title with victory at Augusta in April.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
The former world No. 1 had not won the Masters since 2005, and it was his first major win since 2008.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
A month after winning the Masters, Woods received the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, from President Donald Trump.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods won the season-ending Tour Championship in September 2018. It was his first title in five years following a succession of back injuries.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Signs that Woods was back to his best were obvious at August's PGA Championship, where he finished runner-up to Brooks Koepka. It followed an impressive showing at July's British Open, where he briefly topped the leaderboard.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods made an impressive return to competitive golf in 2018 after multiple back surgeries in recent years. He played his first Masters in three years in April 2018.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
The four-time champion had back fusion surgery -- his fourth procedure -- in April 2017 and returned to the game pain-free in December. He finished tied 32nd at Augusta.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods was touted as one of the favorites after impressing in his early-season events. He also set tongues wagging by playing a practice round with old rival Phil Mickelson, right.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods finished tied second at the Valspar Championship in March 2018 and followed it up with a tie for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. The hype needle moved into overdrive.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods set out on his legendary path by becoming the youngest winner of the Masters -- at 21 -- with a record 12-shot win in 1997.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
One of his most remarkable feats was winning his first US Open by an unprecedented 15 shots at Pebble Beach, California, in 2000, sparking a streak never seen before or since.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods' victory in the 2001 Masters meant he held all four of golf's major titles at the same time, dubbed the "Tiger Slam."
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods' win rate, his dedication to fitness training and his desire to succeed were changing golf. Prize money rocketed because of Woods. Off the course, he married girlfriend Elin Nordegren in 2004.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods showed rare emotion when he broke down in tears on the shoulder of caddie Steve Williams following his win in the 2006 British Open at Hoylake, months after his father and mentor Earl passed away.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Despite being visibly hampered and in pain from a knee injury, Woods won the US Open in breathtaking fashion at Torrey Pines, California, in 2008. It was his 14th major title to leave him only four behind the record of Jack Nicklaus. He was later diagnosed with knee ligament damage and two fractures of his left tibia. He missed the rest of the season after surgery. It is still his last major title.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In December 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant outside his home. As the big picture emerged it was discovered Woods had been conducting a series of extra martial affairs. He took three months away from the game to sort out his private life.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In February 2010 Woods addressed the world's media to explain and apologise for his actions. His infidelity led to divorce and was the beginning of a downhill slide in Woods' playing career. By October he lost the world No. 1 ranking, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods was back in the winner's circle in 2013, lifting five titles, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, to get back to the top of the rankings.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Later in 2013 there were signs all was not well as Woods was seen to be in pain as he picked the ball out of the hole at the Barclays tournament in August. He missed the Masters the following April for the first time since 1994 to undergo back surgery.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2015, and struggled with injury and form for the rest of the season.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods cut a dejected figure at that year's US Open as he struggled with his game and carded rounds of 80 and 76 to miss the cut.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In August 2015 Woods made his last appearance for 15 months to undergo follow-up back surgeries. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being "no light at the end of the tunnel" -- and with one eye on his fading career, he suggested "everything beyond this will be gravy."
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf in December 2016, showing signs of promise with the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but he also made a number of costly errors to finish third from last in the 18-man event.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
He missed the cut in his first event of 2017 in the US and pulled out after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February, citing back spasms. He underwent a fourth back prodecure in April.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In August Woods entered a first-offender program and pleaded guilty to reckless driving on October 28. He will avoid jail unless he commits major violations of his probation.
Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods returned to golf after 301 days at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on November 30 2017. He carded a three-under first-round 69 and appeared pain-free and hungry to resume his career.