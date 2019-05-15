Breaking News

Selena Gomez, the 3rd most followed person on Instagram, just said social media has been terrible for young people

By Gianluca Mezzofiore, CNN

Updated 3:28 PM ET, Wed May 15, 2019

Singer and actress Selena Gomez (C) warns fans about social media at the Cannes Film Festival.
(CNN)Selena Gomez is voicing her concern about the "terrible" effect that social media has had on her generation, and says she advocates taking breaks from the platforms.

Gomez, who, with more than 150 million followers, is the most followed person on Instagram after soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and pop singer Ariana Grande, said during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival that she gets "scared" when she looks at the exposure of young girls and boys on those platforms.
"They're not aware of the news or anything going on," she said. "It's selfish -- I don't wanna say selfish because it feels rude -- but it's dangerous for sure."
"I think our world is going through a lot, obviously. But for my generation, specifically, social media has been terrible," she said.