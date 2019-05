(CNN) This is what dreams are made of — at least for Kanye West.

West may get the chance to work on an episode of his favorite TV show "Rick and Morty."

During WarnerMedia's upfronts event Wednesday morning, Adult Swim announced the return of the show's fourth season in November 2019.

The event showcases this year's portfolio of entertainment and news platforms to media buyers. CNN is owned by WarnerMedia.