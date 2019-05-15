Not sleeping well? These simple tricks can help you get a good night's sleep

Story highlights 50 to 70 million Americans are affected by chronic sleep disorders

You'd think falling asleep at the end of a long day would come naturally. But the National Sleep Foundation reports that 50 to 70 million Americans are affected by chronic sleep disorders, which can play a role in everything from diabetes to depression. While there are many sleep remedies out there, below are some of our favorite options that might help, whether your issue is anxiety, stress, or something else entirely.

Philips Somneo HF3650 Wake-Up Light ($159.99, originally 199.99; bestbuy.com)

Using light to wake you up works with your circadian rhythm — which is why you might want to consider investing in a sunrise alarm clock. These clocks emit light that slowly gets brighter, starting about 30 minutes before you have to wake up. So, by the time you're supposed to be out of bed, your room is enveloped in bright light, like a pseudo sunrise. The Philips Somneo HF3650 Wake-Up Light ($159.99, originally 199.99; bestbuy.com) is a favorite because it also has several other inventive features designed to help you get the best sleep possible: breathing exercises to calm you down, a sunset simulation to prepare your body for sleep, and multiple alarm options like ambient nature sounds and soft music, so you never have to be jarred awake again. With options to choose the best brightness level for you, this is a great way to use your body's natural signals to produce a regular sleep cycle.

HoMedics Soundspa Relaxation Sound Machine ($29.99; kohls.com)

White noise machines help improve sleep quality by drowning out other noises that could impair your ability to get a solid night's rest, and there's science to back that up. However, the type of machine matters — after all, if it keeps going off in the middle of the night, it won't be doing you any favors. A great yet affordable option is HoMedics Soundspa Relaxation Sound Machine ($29.99; kohls.com). It boasts a 4½-star rating based on more than 1,300 reviews, with customers praising its multitude of sound options, portable size, and ability to work both on battery and with a power cord. You can choose from six different sounds — ocean, summer night, brook, thunderstorm, rain, and white noise — as well as adjust a timer should you not want the sounds on all night.

Sakara Superherb Sleep Tea ($20; sakara.com)

If you enjoy a warm beverage to help you get to sleep, consider adding Sakara Superherb Sleep Tea ($20; sakara.com) to your nightly regimen. With drowsiness-inducing ingredients like chamomile and lavender, it has a soothing quality to it that should relax you. Sakara has also added some special supplements and herbs in the tea that could enhance its effectiveness: catnip, which is said to calm the nervous system; valerian, which may help stop tossing and turning; kava kava, said to reduce anxiety; and passionflower to increase levels of calming GABA, gamma aminobutyric acid, in the brain. Simply add a tea bag to hot water and sip away to dreamland.

Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soothe & Sleep Lavender Soaking Solution ($6.99; vitaminshoppe.com)

If sore muscles are preventing you from getting the shut-eye you crave, Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soothe & Sleep Lavender Soaking Solution ($6.99; vitaminshoppe.com) might just be your saving grace. Containing pure Epsom salts (magnesium sulfate) and a soothing lavender scent, this product might be just the thing to calm your tired muscles and mind. Warm baths help sleep in general by increasing body temperature, and the rapid reduction in temps right after helps to promote a feeling of drowsiness. Add some lavender and muscle relief, and this product boasts a range of tricks to prepare your body for sleep.

Moon Juice Dream Dust ($38; moonjuice.com)

Adaptogens are herbs that help your body cope with stress (not to mention other life changes) — and Moon Juice Dream Dust ($38; moonjuice.com) contains a very specific blend of them, chosen to promote a sense of relaxation and well-being. It contains ashwagandha, jujube, polygala, chamomile and Schisandra, herbs that are believed to target the nervous system and calm your body down. To use, simply add a teaspoon into the beverage of your choice, or into some hot water or milk, dissolve and drink. The flavor profile, boasting fruity notes, is subtle and pretty delicious.

Sleep Philosophy's Plush Weighted Blankets ($129.99 - $149.99; bedbathaandbeyond.com)

Weighted blankets have been all the rage lately, with people insisting that they help with everything from anxiety to restlessness. The science behind weighted blankets is fairly simple: Created to put gentle pressure on the body (like hugs or cuddles), the right weighted blanket should help increase the production of oxytocin (the so-called love hormone) in the body, thus promoting calmness. Ideally, your weighted blanket should be about 10% of your body weight for optimal restfulness, so be sure to choose the right weight for you. We love the selection from Sleep Philosophy's Plush Weighted Blankets ($129.99 - $149.99; bedbathandbeyond.com). Containing glass bead inserts, this option is super soft and helps keep you warm, thanks to its 100% polyester exterior. It's machine-washable, making for easy cleanup.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray ($29; dermstore.com)

While using essential oils to calm your body down isn't a new concept, This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray ($29; dermstore.com) takes it a step further. The spray consists of a mix of lavender, vetiver and chamomile oils to soothe your body and mind. Simply spray it on a pillow, breathe in the comforting scents before bed, and relax. If this seems too simple to work, don't just take our word for it: This Works conducted a clinical trial with the product, and reported that 97% of the participants said they slept better, while 89% fell asleep faster.