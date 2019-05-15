Need inspiration on your next hotel booking? These spots are made for foodies

Story highlights Hotels across the country have become modern culinary destinations

Hotel meals can be so much more than just a bland continental breakfast. We're living in the golden age of hotel food and drinks, where menus are filled with locally grown and sourced ingredients and mixologist-crafted libations. And because of that, many hotels across the country have become modern culinary destinations. So whether you find yourself in one of the cities below or are planning a trip just for the food (because why not?), we've rounded up some of the top hotels for travelers' foodie bucket lists.

The London-based chain has been making a splash stateside, with multiple new locations on the East and West coasts. Because Portland has become a true foodie haven, it's only fitting that the Oregon location of the hotel has multiple restaurants worthy of your tastebuds. Its ground-floor eatery, La Neta, features all-day Mexican fare that's inspired by seasonal ingredients; its rooftop taqueria, Tope, has a menu based on Mexican street food; and its basement bar serves craft cocktails alongside American-Chinese-inspired bites. Think of the hotel as your ultimate progressive dinner.

The two-hour trek from the central business district of Sydney to the recently opened Bangalay Luxury Villas in Shoalhaven is well worth the journey. Marked by their stunning modern design and home-away-from-home feel, each of the expertly decorated Bangaly Villas has a fully functioning kitchen -- but you probably won't be getting much use out of it, once you discover the on-site restaurant. Led by award-winning chef Brent Strong, Bangalay Dining focuses on sourcing high-quality local ingredients, many of which can be found within a stone's throw of the eatery. You might find wine from Coolangatta Estate (just down the road), native herbs and flowers, or even freshly caught oysters on your table. It's the ideal option for the diner who takes farm-to-table very seriously.

Nothing complements a truly spectacular landscape like a truly memorable meal. That's the experience the Amangani aims to create in Jackson Hole. With views over the Grand Tetons mountain range, the hotel's restaurant offers dishes that are almost as spectacular as the backdrop. The menu showcases sustainable ranch meals, fresh fish and seasonal produce, which can be enjoyed in the redwood-paneled grill, on the outdoor terrace, or in front of a roaring fire in your suite.

In a building that was considered a skyscraper when it was constructed in 1883, later abandoned and then renovated, The Beekman has become a landmark hotel that offers guests a Gatsby-esque interior, incredible craft cocktails and drool-worthy dishes. The property offers multiple options for dining and drinking, including acclaimed chef Tom Colicchio's Temple Court and The Bar Room, New York City restaurateur Keith McNally's brasserie Augustine, and The Alley Cat, which focuses on stunning cocktails paired with Japanese izakaya comfort eats.

Nestled on more than 265 acres of farmland about an hour away from Washington, the Goodstone Inn is home to the award-winning Conservatory Restaurant. This culinary experience draws on fresh ingredients grown on the property and pairs its local-inspired dishes with an incredible selection of wines. Its wine cellar offers hundreds of different varieties from around the world. The Inn has been the recipient of numerous best wine restaurant awards, making it a must for foodies and oenophiles alike.

This grand New England hotel sits in stunning Watch Hill, Rhode Island, where guests can enjoy unparalleled views of the Atlantic. It doubles as a great place to eat and experience food. For foodies looking to learn the tricks of the trade, Ocean House offers guests complimentary gourmet cooking and wine classes. And for those looking to just sit back, relax and feast, the hotel's fine dining restaurant (which recently won the state's first and only Forbes 5-star rating) is just the thing. For even more culinary exploration, The Ocean House is hosting its Women + Wine series this summer, where groundbreaking chefs will team up with female-owned wineries to craft specialty plates and wine pairings.

With "Top Chef Masters" alum Chris Cosentino at the helm, Las Alcobas' Napa Valley restaurant, Acacia House, has quickly become a celebrated eatery in the area. Like others on our list, Acacia House focuses on simple but flavorful farm-to-table dishes that make the diversity of Napa's grapes the star of the show. According to the restaurant, each of the dishes is influenced by the original home -- including France, Italy, Spain and Portugal -- of grape varieties now grown in Napa Valley.