Buy an Echo Show, get an Echo Dot in Amazon's latest deal

I'm a big fan of Amazon's Echo Show. It packs exceptional sound with a large sharp display, but I like it even better when it's on sale. So the online giant is making my dreams come true with quite a deal.

For a limited time, you'll get an Echo Dot with the purchase of an Amazon Echo Show. The total comes to $229, the regular cost of the 2nd Generation Echo Show. The 3rd Generation Echo Dot, regularly priced at $49.99, is tossed in at no extra cost.

Here are the full details:

Amazon Echo Show + FREE Charcoal Echo Dot ($229.99, originally $279.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show + FREE Heather Gray Echo Dot ($229.99, originally $279.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show + FREE Sandstone Echo Dot ($229.99, originally $279.98; amazon.com)

An Echo Show and Echo Dot typically retail for just under $280. It also is a great way to set up an Alexa ecosystem in your house and stream music to more rooms.

Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant, powers both of these. You can ask her for a joke, about the weather, stock information and even news. Plus you can stream select TVs and movies on the Echo Show. Alternatively, set a morning briefing to wake you up with the Echo Dot. Plus, the Echo Show can act as a smart home hub to connect light, locks and more.

The best thing is that Alexa continues to improve. Just yesterday, Amazon announced Alexa Guard, which turns an Echo into a basic home security device. You can expect more skills and features to arrive in the future.

Act fast. A free Echo Dot when you buy an Echo Show won't last long.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.