Sudanese forces storm barricades at sit-in demo

(CNN) At least nine people were injured when soldiers stormed a pro-democracy sit-in protest in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, eyewitnesses said, in continuing violence after the ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

The soldiers in the uniform of the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces overran barricades at the scene of the demonstrations outside army headquarters on Wednesday, eyewitnesses told CNN, adding that gunfire could be heard.

In a Facebook post, the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said 14 people were wounded, including eight with gunshot wounds.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC), which has held power since Bashir's arrest last month, said it was suspending talks with the protesters for 72 hours.

Its chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a televised statement that discussions would be put on hold until there was an "appropriate climate" for negotiations.

