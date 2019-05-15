Four killed in ambush on Catholic parade in Burkina Faso

(CNN) Four people were killed and a statue of the Virgin Mary was destroyed in an attack on parishioners during a religious procession in Burkina Faso, church officials told CNN on Wednesday.

Unidentified armed men, who on Monday stopped a group of worshipers during a Catholic parade in the remote village of Zimtenga, in the Kongoussi area of the country's northwest, set children free but killed four adults.

They then burned a statue of the Virgin Mary, Paul Ouédraogo, president of the Episcopal Conference of Burkina Faso and Niger told CNN.

Monday's attack came a day after six people, including a priest , were killed by gunmen who opened fire on worshipers in a Catholic church in Dablo in the central part of the country.

"We will not be bogged down by the religious attacks," said Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo at an ongoing conference of Catholic bishops in the capital, Ouagadougou, on Tuesday.