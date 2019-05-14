A 4-year-old called 911 after being left in a hot car with 6 other children, police say

(CNN) A Maryland woman has been charged after officers responded to a 911 call to find seven children trapped inside a hot car.

The oldest child in the car, a 4-year-old, called police to report they had been left unattended, but said he didn't know where they were.

"Through GPS and other mechanisms, the call-taker was able to pinpoint the location of the vehicle," the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found the car turned off and its windows rolled up.

The youngest child in the car was 2 years old.

