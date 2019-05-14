A Connecticut mosque fire was intentionally set, authorities say

(CNN) A blaze that engulfed a New Haven mosque Sunday was intentionally set, the city's supervisor of fire investigations, Ray Saracco, told CNN.

The fire at the Diyanet Mosque in Connecticut broke out Sunday, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont condemned the incident.

"A hate-fueled attack on a religious institution -- any religion -- is disgusting and appalling," Lamont said on Twitter.

