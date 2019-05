A Connecticut mosque fire was intentionally set, authorities say

The fire at the Diyanet Mosque in Connecticut broke out Sunday, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont condemned the incident.

"A hate-fueled attack on a religious institution -- any religion -- is disgusting and appalling," Lamont said on Twitter.

"There is no place for it in our state or our nation. We will work w/ our local counterparts in #NewHaven to assist in the investigation and ensure those responsible are held accountable," he said.

The mosque was being renovated, assistant Fire Chief Orlando Marcano said.

"Our hearts go out to all those who are affected," Marcano said, adding there's a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

State police were also helping with the investigation Monday, "because it's a house of worship and what's going on in our nation right now," New Haven Fire Department Chief John Alston told WFSB.

He said the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also investigating.