No increased threat from Iran-backed forces, anti-ISIS coalition leader says

Washington (CNN) The deputy commander of the US-led military coalition against ISIS said Tuesday "there has been no increased threat from Iranian backed forces in Iraq and Syria."

UK Major Gen. Chris Ghika told Pentagon reporters that the Iran-backed groups are one of many threats faced by the coalition, but said there has been no increase in the dangers they pose. Unnamed US officials have said there has been an increased threat from Iran and Iranian-backed forces against US forces in the Middle East, including Iraq and Syria.

"There are a range of threats to American and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria," Ghika said. "We monitor them all. Iranian backed forces is clearly one of them and I am not going to go into the detail of it, but there are a substantial number of militia groups in Iraq and Syria and we don't see an increased threat from many of them at this stage."

Ghika was speaking to Pentagon reporters from Baghdad as tensions between the US and Iran have spiked in recent weeks.

However, US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, issued a rare statement later Tuesday, pushing back on Ghika's comments just hours after his news conference from Baghdad.

