California man who unwittingly helped Russian meddling released from federal custody

Washington (CNN) The California fake ID salesman who unknowingly helped Russian trolls meddle in the 2016 election has been released after a six-month stint in federal prison.

Richard Pinedo, 29, was released from federal custody on Monday, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. He was sentenced to prison in October after pleading guilty to identity fraud and served at least part of his six-month sentence at a federal prison near Taft, California.

As part of his sentence, Pinedo will now serve six months under house arrest. The federal judge overseeing the case also ordered Pinedo to complete 100 hours of community service.

In pleading guilty, Pinedo acknowledged that he sold dummy bank accounts to Russians who used them for online payment services, like PayPal. Pinedo's lawyer said his client was unaware that his customers were Russians and that they were trying to meddle in the election.

The scheme earned Pinedo about $40,000 over three years, according to court filings.

