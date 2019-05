NRA board member criticizes Wayne LaPierre, urges group to 'clean' house

(CNN) The turmoil confronting the National Rifle Association ramped up this week with a well-known board member and former congressman calling for the organization to abandon its longtime chief executive.

Former Florida Rep. Allen West on Tuesday said he cannot support CEO Wayne LaPierre, in an escalation of the internal strife that has plagued the powerful gun lobby in recent months.

"There is a cabal of cronyism operating within the NRA and that exists within the board of directors," West, now in his second term on the board, wrote. "It is imperative that the NRA cleans its own house."

West said he had not been aware of allegations of misspending that spilled into public view in recent days. Leaked NRA documents first reported by The Wall Street Journal over the weekend described LaPierre as billing the NRA's ad agency for clothing and travel expenses, including $39,000 for a day of shopping at a Los Angeles boutique and more than $18,000 to hire a car and driver in Europe.

