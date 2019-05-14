Washington (CNN) Dan Bishop, a state senator who sponsored North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill," won Tuesday's Republican primary in a special election for an open congressional seat, CNN has projected.

Bishop becomes the GOP nominee for the open House seat following a lengthy legal dispute and a call for a new election in North Carolina's 9th District. Bishop was projected to receive more than the necessary 30% of the vote in the district's primary Tuesday night, surpassing nine other Republicans seeking the nomination to avoid a runoff.

North Carolina's congressional seat drew national attention in the wake of the midterm elections last year when allegations of fraud emerged following the close race between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready. McCready, the only Democrat in the race, is now set to face Bishop in a September 10 general election.

After last fall's election, Harris initially appeared to be ahead of McCready by nearly 1,000 votes, but the state's board of elections refused to certify the Republican as the winner. As investigations continued along with legal and logistical delays, the seat was left open when the new Congress began this year.