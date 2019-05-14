Georgia governor postpones Los Angeles trip as film industry protests new abortion law

Washington (CNN) Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has postponed a planned trip to Los Angeles as many big names in Hollywood have responded with outrage over recently passed anti-abortion legislation, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Tuesday.

The AJC said Kemp would no longer attend an event slated for next week and noted the timing of the delay came in the wake of Kemp signing into law a controversial bill that would generally ban abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected. Fetal heartbeat detection can come as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy -- when many women don't yet know they are pregnant.

Cody Hall, Kemp's spokesman, told CNN that they had "confirmed a date to go out to LA this fall."

"In the meantime, the Governor will be touring production studios in GA to meet with employees and reaffirm his commitment to the film industry in our state," Hall said.

In recent years, following the passage of a tax incentive, Georgia has been the site of increasing film and television production, with the entertainment industry becoming a high-profile and widely-championed sector of the state's economy. But the recent passage of one of the strictest anti-abortion bills in the country has been met with condemnation by filmmakers, some of whom have said they will avoid production in the state because of the measure.

