Alice Rivlin, first woman to lead White House budget office, dies at age 88

Washington (CNN) Alice Rivlin, the first leader of the Congressional Budget Office and the first female director of the White House budget office, died at age 88, The Brookings Institution said Tuesday.

Rivlin had nearly lifelong ties to Brookings, a major think tank in Washington, and a lengthy career across public policy institutions where she broke gender barriers -- including her tenure as the leader of the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

"Alice Rivlin was renowned for her exceptional contributions to so many areas of public policy and her distinguished public service as founder of the Congressional Budget Office, head of OMB and Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Board," former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen, a Brookings fellow who was the first woman to lead the Fed, said in the think tank's remembrance of Rivlin

The CBO, in a statement from its director Keith Hall, marked the death of its founding director, calling it a loss of a "true public servant."

"Above all, she forged a commitment to providing objective, nonpartisan information to help the Congress make eﬀective budget and economic policy," Hall said. "And her commitment to high-quality analysis, well thought out and clearly presented, continues to be a guiding principle of CBO."

