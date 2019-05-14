Nadia Milleron lives in Sheffield, Massachusetts. Her daughter was killed in the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

My daughter, Samya Rose Stumo, was killed in the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. She was sitting in seat 16J, in the middle of the plane. She was 24 years old.

Losing Samya has been horrific for my family and me. But our experience is multiplied 156 times over for the other victims who lost wives, children, fathers and entire families.

People around the world have a stake in what happened to that flight since they regularly rely on an airline industry that still faces troubling safety issues. More work must be done to ensure others won't face the same grief and loss that my family now copes with each day. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approves planes for flight in the United States, and aviation authorities across the world follow its lead. The FAA must keep unsafe planes on the ground until every possible step has been taken to assure their airworthiness.

My daughter was on that plane because she was flying from Ethiopia to Kenya for her first assignment with a health systems development organization. She boarded a Boeing 737 Max 8, the same model of aircraft that crashed last October in the Java Sea, off the coast of Indonesia.

In both cases, the airplanes behaved erratically after take-off, with sensors delivering conflicting information about the plane's flying position. We know that my daughter's plane dived at least three separate times, despite the pilots' best efforts to regain control. The plane eventually plunged into the ground at a 40-degree angle while traveling nearly 600 miles per hour