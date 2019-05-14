A UNC Charlotte shooting victim just took his first steps, two weeks after being wounded

(CNN) Two weeks after being wounded in the UNC Charlotte shooting, Drew Pescaro walked for the first time under his own power.

Stepping down the hospital hall while holding onto an IV pole, the 19-year-old walked with his mother and a hospital employee at his side.

"Update: Day 13. Took my first steps without a walker today so I felt the need to share it with everyone," Pescaro posted Monday on Twitter

Erin Wilson, Pescaro's girlfriend, said it hurts to see him struggle, but she's proud of how far he's come.

"I am so proud of seeing him strive to make progress despite the pain he is facing," Wilson told CNN via Twitter on Tuesday. "At the same time, it is really difficult watching my 19-year-old boyfriend have to work on using his legs again and recovering after such a life-changing injury."

