Death count in crossbow case rises as two more bodies found in Germany

(CNN) German police investigating the deaths of three people killed by crossbow have found two more bodies in a flat occupied by one of the deceased.

A cleaner found two women and a man dead in a hotel room in Passau, Bavaria on Saturday, with multiple crossbow bolt wounds, according to a spokesman for Bavaria's public prosecutor.

The bizarre case then took another turn on Monday as investigators made the gruesome discovery of two more female bodies at an apartment some 400 miles away in Wittingen, Lower Saxony, northern Germany.

A police spokesperson told the AFP press agency that the two corpses in Wittingen were not killed by crossbow and "the modus operandi cannot be compared."

Autopsy results for the three victims in Passau have now been released, revealing that a 53-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were found lying on a bed holding hands, with a 30-year-old woman lying on the floor.

