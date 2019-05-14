Danish politician: 'Yes it's me on Pornhub'

(CNN) A Danish politician has found a unique way to find voters — by taking out an advertisement on PornHub.

In an off-color ad seen on the porn-streaming site, Joachim B. Olsen, a center-right Liberal Alliance party MP, told users to go "vote for Jokke" once they were done with the site's services. "Jokke" is a nickname for Joachim.

In a Facebook post, Olsen confirmed that the unconventional campaign was indeed his.

"Yes, it's me on Pornhub," he said, adding that the message was a playful one, which he hoped would get people to laugh.

Olsen, a former Olympic shot putter now standing in the country's upcoming general election, said while he realized that the streaming porn site was an unusual place to campaign, it was one that had potential.

