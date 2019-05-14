Wendy Williams and Howard Stern have made up

(CNN) It's all love again between Howard Stern and Wendy Williams.

During Monday's episode of her daytime talk show, Williams spoke of having been "heartbroken" by Stern's rant over some comments she had made about him.

Here's the back story: Williams got on Stern's bad side recently after she said on her show, "Howard is so Hollywood right now.

"Howard, I love you, but since you've gone Hollywood everything that you say is so predictable," she said. "Every story is going to be about, 'Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.' He's a Hollywood insider now, which sucks."<