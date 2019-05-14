Stan Lee's former manager is charged with elder abuse

(CNN) A man who claimed to be a manager and caretaker for Stan Lee has been charged with abusing the late Marvel Comics legend.

Keya Morgan was charged Friday with multiple counts of elder abuse, including alleged false imprisonment, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Superior Court told CNN. A $300,000 arrest warrant was issued for Morgan's arrest, the spokesperson said.

CNN has reached out to Morgan for comment.

A memorabilia collector, Morgan reportedly became close to Lee after the death of his wife, Joan L