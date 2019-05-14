New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern 'does not understand' why US has failed to toughen gun laws

(CNN) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she does "not understand" why the United States has not passed stronger gun laws in the aftermath of mass shooting events.

Ahead of a summit on online extremism, Ardern was responding to a question by CNN's Christiane Amanpour asking whether countries can learn from New Zealand.

Ardern announced a ban on military-style semi-automatic weapons, assault rifles and high-capacity magazines only days after the March 15 mass shootings on two mosques in Christchurch, which claimed 51 lives.

The Prime Minister said guns have a "practical purpose" in New Zealand but "that does not mean you need access to military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles."

"Australia experienced a massacre and changed their laws, New Zealand had its experience and changed its laws, to be honest I do not understand the United States," she said.

Read More