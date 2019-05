(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Growing fears about radioactive contamination loom as this Ohio town is grappling with the discovery of radioactive materials in one of its middle schools

-- US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer seemed to issue a warning to his conservative colleagues. Read about what it could mean for the country here.

-- Tim Conway, star of the "Carol Burnett Show," has died at 85. Celebrated for his kindness and humor, Conway was more than just a famous actor

-- A man is accused of killing a hiker and threatening others on the Appalachian Trail. This woman played dead to save herself. It worked.

-- You may have noticed a prompt from WhatsApp to update to the latest version of the app. Well, that wasn't your standard update . The messaging service discovered a major security flaw that could let hackers access the phones of its 1.5 billion users.