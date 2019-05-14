(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- The CIA and FBI are working with Attorney General William Barr to review the origins of the Russia investigation and surveillance issues surrounding Trump's presidential campaign. This comes as news was released that a second county in Florida was hacked during the 2016 election.
-- Growing fears about radioactive contamination loom as this Ohio town is grappling with the discovery of radioactive materials in one of its middle schools.
-- US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer seemed to issue a warning to his conservative colleagues. Read about what it could mean for the country here.
-- Tim Conway, star of the "Carol Burnett Show," has died at 85. Celebrated for his kindness and humor, Conway was more than just a famous actor.
-- A man is accused of killing a hiker and threatening others on the Appalachian Trail. This woman played dead to save herself. It worked.
-- You may have noticed a prompt from WhatsApp to update to the latest version of the app. Well, that wasn't your standard update. The messaging service discovered a major security flaw that could let hackers access the phones of its 1.5 billion users.
-- Two more bodies were found in Germany, adding even more mystery to the crossbow case.
-- Tiger Woods was slammed with a lawsuit after one of his employees died in a car crash. Here's what Woods said to the family.
-- This is not your average graduation cap. This student decorated her cap with a QR code that sends people to a list of high school shooting victims.