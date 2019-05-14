See conditions at McAllen Border Patrol station

CNN has obtained exclusive photos from the McAllen Border Patrol station which show young children sleeping outside on rocks over the weekend.

A baby bottle filled with milk can be seen in one photo next to a child sleeping outside on dirt, and in another, a woman is seen sitting on rocks leaning against a wall clutching a child.

The photos came from a source who was disturbed by the conditions over the weekend. CBP has confirmed the images are authentic.

Additional photos show the chaos and overcrowding at the station's outdoor temporary holding area. According to a CBP official, when indoor holding facilities are full, they are forced to keep people outside to await processing.

Additionally migrant crossings hit the half million mark over the weekend according to the official. That's an unprecedented number for this time of year. There were 400,000 total crossings in 2018.