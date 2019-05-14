Sudan protests turn violent as gunmen open fire at sit-in

(CNN) Unidentified attackers opened fire at a sit-in by pro-democracy demonstrators in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Monday, as violence returned to the Northeast African country following the removal of President Omar al-Bashir last month.

The Transitional Military Council, which has held power since Bashir's arrest, said a military police officer was killed and a "large number" of protesters injured, and attributed the shooting to groups seeking to undermine "the goals of the revolution."

The opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, said at least six people were shot dead in Sudan Monday, though the group did not specify whether all of them were killed in Khartoum or under what circumstances.

On its Twitter page, state media outlet SUNA reported that three of those injured in the Khartoum shootig were members of the armed forces.

Angry demonstrators blocked a major avenue along the Nile river

Unceremonious removal

