Tiger Woods hit with lawsuit after employee dies in car crash

(CNN) The family of a Florida man who purportedly was drunk when he crashed his car is suing Tiger Woods, his girlfriend and his restaurant company, saying they should have prevented the man from drinking too much and driving to his death.

Nicholas Immesberger, 24, died December 10 near the community of Port Salerno -- about 20 miles from The Woods Jupiter restaurant and bar -- when he crashed his Corvette at a high rate of speed.

The lawsuit blames Woods, who owns the restaurant where Immesberger worked as a bartender, and Erica Herman, who is listed in the complaint as the general manager of business and is Woods' girlfriend, for wrongful death.

The lawsuit, brought by his parents, said Immesberger finished his shift at 3 p.m., sat at the bar drinking and died in a single-car accident about 6 p.m.

The civil complaint says Immesberger had a blood alcohol level of .256, three times the legal limit.

