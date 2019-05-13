The New York Fire Department rejected a Navy SEAL for being too old. Now other fire departments are inviting him to apply

(CNN) A 37-year-old US Navy SEAL who's served four combat tours was rejected by the New York City Fire Department for being too old. Now other fire departments across the country have reached out to let him know he's welcome elsewhere.

Shaun Donovan, an active Special Operations Chief for the Navy SEALs scored in the top 1% of applicants for the FDNY, according to his attorney Kevin Carroll. He also passed the physical exam. But despite flying to New York twice for the recruiting process since 2017, the FDNY rejected him for being about six months older than the maximum age requirement.

Donovan is still currently serving on active duty in California, but hoped to make the move to New York when he's eligible to retire from the Navy in 2020.

Though he grew up in Tucson, Arizona, his family was originally from Staten Island and always spoke of it, causing a big part of his desire to fight fires in New York, according to his attorney.

Donovan provided his birth date, September 11, 1981, to FDNY and city administrative personnel multiple times before and after he'd taken the tests, Carroll told CNN.

Read More