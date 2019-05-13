NASA plans to land the first American woman on the moon by 2024

(CNN) NASA is planning on sending the first American woman and the next American man to the moon by 2024, thanks to an additional increase to the agency's budget by President Trump.

Trump announced Monday that he is adding $1.6 billion to NASA's budget "so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!"

"Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars," he tweeted.

The budget increase is on top of the initial $21 billion budget request from NASA to accelerate the return to the lunar surface.

"This investment is a down payment on NASA's efforts and will allow us to move forward in design, development and exploration," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

