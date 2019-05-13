NASA plans to land the first woman on the moon by 2024

(CNN) NASA is planning on sending the first woman ever and the first man in nearly five decades to the moon by 2024, thanks to an additional increase to the agency's budget by President Trump.

Only 12 humans, all male, have ever walked on the moon and they were all American, according to Bettina Inclán, NASA Communications Director. All 12 men were Americans.

"The last person walked on the Moon in 1972," Inclán told CNN in a statement. "No woman has ever walked on the lunar service."

Trump announced Monday that he is adding $1.6 billion to NASA's budget "so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!"

"Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars," he tweeted.

