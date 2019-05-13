Good girl! Mya, the K9 officer, gets spot in the school yearbook

(CNN) Mya Tarvin has been putting in long days at Bryant High School for the entire school year, just like all the students and teachers.

So why shouldn't she earn a spot in the yearbook?

That's apparently what the yearbook staff thought, too, even if this Arkansas K9 officer is more of a shoo-in for Most Likely to Fetch rather than Most Likely to Succeed.

The photogenic Belgian Malinois breed got a prime spot in the middle of the staff page -- right between a math teacher and the school's yearbook adviser.