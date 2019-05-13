Georgia senator says he's not worried about his state losing film business over unconstitutional abortion ban

(CNN) After film productions have threatened to boycott Georgia over a controversial new abortion law, US Sen. David Perdue says he doesn't think the bill will pose a risk to his state's economy.

In comments made to Fox News on Monday, Perdue said that he's not concerned about the prospect of production companies leaving the state. He said that Georgia's business outlook was strong and cited a recent study that said "Georgia is rated for the sixth year in the row as the best state in the country in which to do business." The trade publication Site Selection gave Georgia that designation again in November.

A big reason for the state's economic success was due to the fact that "Georgia does more traditional movie production than any other state including California," Perdue added.

Perdue's comments come after three production companies said they wouldn't film in Georgia . Blown Deadline Productions, which headed by the creator as well as the Heads of Killer Films and Duplass Brothers Productions, have recently said they'd look to shoot in other states, and were encouraging colleagues to do the same.

Perdue is unmoved by the threat. "It's ironic that several of these companies that are threatening to boycott have yet to do business in Georgia," he said. "It just shows that rhetoric is more important than reality."

