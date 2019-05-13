Phoenix police captured an escaped pet emu

(CNN) Police in Arizona shared an "emu-sing story" of how they helped reunite a pet owner with their escaped bird.

Phoenix police rolled up to the scene about 6 a.m. Sunday to help find an emu that was loose in the area. The feathery culprit was easy to spot as it strolled down the road of a residential area.

Capturing the wandering creature turned out to be a mulitple-agency affair. An officer from nearby Scottsdale was in the area and held on to the large bird until Phoenix officers could escort it home.

Police shared the tale on Facebook along with video showing the escapee being escorted by two officers down the road.