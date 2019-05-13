Boston bombing survivor: There are enough amputees in the US to have a voice

Programming note: Join CNN for a one-hour special highlighting the series' best moments, hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Saturday, May 18, at 8pm ET.

Boston, Massachusetts (CNN) Heather Abbott has never been one to stand still, even with one leg.

As Abbott told me: "I accepted what happened pretty early on when I recognized that I couldn't change it."

On April 15, 2013, Abbott was in the crowd near the finish line of the Boston Marathon when two bombs exploded, killing three and injuring hundreds of others.

Within a matter of days, Abbott made the agonizing decision to have her left leg amputated below the knee. Six years later, her journey, and her story, have become an inspiration and she has become a champion for change.

"I really wanted my old life back," a resolute Abbott told me, "so in order to do that I had to kind of push through some of the difficult things and concentrate on recovery."

