(CNN) Nunchucks are now legal in Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law lifting the ban on the martial arts weapons.

They were on the state's list of "prohibited weapons," along with automatic firearms, sawed-off shotguns, grenades and IEDs.

Nunchucks, or nunchaku as they are also known, were described in the legislation as "two or more sticks, clubs, bars or rods to be used as handles, connected by a rope, cord, wire or chain, in the design of a weapon used in connection with the practice of a system of self-defense."

Ducey signed the measure to remove nunchucks from the list on Friday.