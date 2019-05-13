5 dead after two planes collide in flight in Alaska

(CNN) Five people are dead after two float planes collided in flight Monday afternoon near Ketchikan, Alaska, according to a news release from Princess Cruises.

The passengers on both planes were from the Royal Princess cruise ship, which is on a seven-day cruise.

The crash took place around 1 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) when a small floatplane -- an aircraft with pontoons or floats that allow it to land on water -- operated by Taquan Air was flying a shore excursion. The flight, sold through Princess Cruises, was returning from a tour of Alaska's Misty Fjords and was carrying 10 passengers and a pilot, the news release said.

The second plane involved was carrying four passengers on an independent tour, the release said.

The four passengers on that plane and one pilot were confirmed dead, the release said.

