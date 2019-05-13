(CNN) Florida prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against star fighter Conor McGregor in connection with an alleged cell phone smashing incident in March.

In a memorandum obtained by CNN, Assistant State Attorney Khalil Madani said the accuser stopped cooperating and the state could no longer prove the charges.

McGregor, 30, was arrested March 11 and charged with two felonies after allegedly smashing a fan's cell phone outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. According to a police report, the fan tried to take a picture of McGregor on a phone while both were leaving the hotel. McGregor then slapped the phone out of the fan's hand and stomped on the phone several times.

Police say McGregor picked up the phone and walked away with it. The fan said the phone was valued at $1,000.

According to Madani's memo, the alleged victim lives in England and would no longer participate in the prosecution. The memo states that Santiago Cueto, the attorney for the alleged victim, says his client "has been made whole" by McGregor. Cueto adds that his client no longer believes McGregor "sought to injure or damage him or his property or permanently or temporarily deprive him of his property."

