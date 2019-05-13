State Department: US trying to remove protesters from Venezuelan Embassy in DC

(CNN) US law enforcement on Monday started the process of trying to remove protesters from the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, a State Department official said.

The move to evict the protesters from the embassy came after a group of US anti-war activists began moving into the embassy last month

Medea Benjamin, one of the founders of the anti-war group Code Pink, previously told CNN that diplomats from the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had given them access to the embassy before the diplomats left as the standoff unfolded between Maduro and Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido.

Guaido has declared himself the legitimate leader of Venezuela with the support of the US and other nations, while the embattled Maduro has stood firm as tensions mount

The State Department said in response to the embassy protests that it was the US position that Guaido's government had legal authority over the embassy, not Maduro's sitting government in Venezuela. The department on Monday encouraged "the remaining unauthorized individuals to vacate the building and to conduct any future protest peacefully and through legal means."

