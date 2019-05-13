State Department: US trying to remove protesters from Venezuelan Embassy in DC

(CNN) US law enforcement on Monday started the process of trying to remove protesters from the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, a State Department official said.

The move to evict the protesters from the embassy came after a group of US anti-war activists began moving into the embassy last month

Medea Benjamin, one of the founders of the anti-war group Code Pink, previously told CNN that diplomats from the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had given them access to the embassy before the diplomats left as the standoff unfolded between Maduro and Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido.

Venezuela's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for North America Carlos Ron denounced the removal of protestors on Monday

"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has not authorized the entry of police officers into the former Embassy building in Washington, DC. This intrusion is yet another violation of international law by US authorities and an aggression against Venezuela," Ron, a Maduro official, said on Twitter

