Trump says he's updated budget to back Special Olympics, months after reversal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Monday he had followed through on a decision from earlier this year to reverse course and support federal funding for the Special Olympics.

"Today, I officially updated my budget to include $18 million for our GREAT @SpecialOlympics, whose athletes inspire us and make our Nation so PROUD!" Trump tweeted.

The President's budget is generally taken as a statement of administration priorities and does not reflect actual government appropriations. The initial call for cuts to Special Olympics funding was likewise considered unlikely to be passed by Congress.

The shift announced by Trump would make official his statement earlier this year that the administration supported funding for the Special Olympics. Trump announced it on Twitter along with other updates to his budget, including calls for increased funding for NASA and restoration projects in the Everglades and Great Lakes.

It was not immediately clear if the administration had submitted an updated budget to Congress or if the announcements were the result of negotiations with lawmakers. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the President's tweets.

