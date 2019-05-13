Marianne Williamson poses for a portrait in Los Angeles in January 2019.
Marianne Williamson poses for a portrait in Los Angeles in January 2019.
Rozette Rago/The New York Times/Redux

Marianne Williamson, a best-selling author who is perhaps best known for being a spiritual counselor to Oprah Winfrey, was a Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

She began her campaign in January 2019, saying she was running to bring a "moral and spiritual awakening" for America. In an interview that month with CNN's John Berman, Williamson painted a grim picture of the United States, depicting it as a country plagued by an amoral economic system and systematic racism, with millions of children living in "chronic despair and trauma."

"We need someone to articulate what's happening, the deeper levels of moral dysfunction," Williamson said. "I have had a 35-year career in naming and transforming those dynamics. That's my qualification for the presidency at this time."

Williamson, a native of Houston, attended Pomona College in California after graduating from high school. "In my mid-20s I began reading a set of books called 'A Course in Miracles,' " she says on her campaign website. "The 'Course' is not a religion, but rather a self-study program of spiritual psychotherapy based on universal spiritual themes. There is no dogma or doctrine; it is simply a book on how to forgive. I had no idea at the time that my study of the 'Course,' plus writing and speaking about it, would turn into a 35-year career."
Kypros/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Williamson and actress Judith Light attend an AIDS charity party in Los Angeles in 1991.
Richard Perry/Sygma/Getty Images
Williamson appears with talk-show host Sally Jessy Raphael at a taping in 1993. Williamson's first book, "A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of A Course in Miracles," became a New York Times best-seller in 1992.
Ron Galella/Getty Images
Williamson shakes hands at a book signing in 2002. She has written several best-selling books in her career.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Williamson, third from right, joins media mogul Oprah Winfrey and other Winfrey friends for the launch of Winfrey's XM Radio station in 2006.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
In 2007, Williamson speaks at a news conference in Washington to reintroduce a bill called the Department of Peace and Nonviolence Act.
Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images
Williamson speaks to supporters in 2013 as she ran for a congressional seat in California. She finished fourth in the Democratic primary.
Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Williamson and her daughter, India, in 2014.
Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty Images
Williamson is joined by, from left, Katy Perry, Hayden Slater, Nicole Richie and Rivka Sophia Rossi during a campaign event in April 2014.
Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty Images
Williamson leads a "love mob" campaign rally in May 2014.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Williamson speaks at her election-day rally in Santa Monica, California, in June 2014.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Williamson attends an awards show in 2015 for Project Angel Food, a nonprofit she founded that serves home-bound people with AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Williamson cuts a cake to commemorate Project Angel Food's 10-millionth meal in 2016.
Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images
Williamson announces her presidential campaign in January 2019.
Patrick Fallon/Zuma
Williamson greets supporters after announcing her presidential bid.
Patrick Fallon/Zuma
Williamson speaks at a campaign stop in Keene, New Hampshire, in March 2019.
Kristopher Radder/AP
Williamson takes questions from potential voters during a CNN town hall in April 2019.
Edward M. Pio Roda/CNN
Williamson makes a point during the first Democratic debates in June 2019.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Williamson addresses people at the Iowa State Fair in August 2019.
Mark Peterson/Redux for CNN
Williamson, left, holds hands with supporters in a moment of meditation in Iowa City in January 2020. She dropped out of the presidential race later that month.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen/AP
Williamson leaves the stage after endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, in February 2020.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images