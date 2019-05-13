Marianne Williamson, a best-selling author who is perhaps best known for being a spiritual counselor to Oprah Winfrey, was a Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

She began her campaign in January 2019, saying she was running to bring a "moral and spiritual awakening" for America. In an interview that month with CNN's John Berman, Williamson painted a grim picture of the United States, depicting it as a country plagued by an amoral economic system and systematic racism, with millions of children living in "chronic despair and trauma."

"We need someone to articulate what's happening, the deeper levels of moral dysfunction," Williamson said. "I have had a 35-year career in naming and transforming those dynamics. That's my qualification for the presidency at this time."