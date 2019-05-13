Donald Trump said he won in 2016 because he didn't release his taxes. Nope!

(CNN) On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted this:

"I won the 2016 Election partially based on no Tax Returns while I am under audit (which I still am), and the voters didn't care. Now the Radical Left Democrats want to again relitigate this matter. Make it a part of the 2020 Election!"

It's a completely outlandish contention -- more on that in a minute -- that also doubles as the platonic ideal of Trump's fact-twisting: Not only does he have a casual disregard for the truth but he also seems to taunt the truth (and those who adhere to it) but pushing his ridiculous claims to eye-popping extremes.

So it's not enough for Trump to claim that his unwillingness to release any past tax returns -- the first post-Watergate president not to do so -- was a non-factor in the 2016 election. Instead, he has to go to the extreme of saying that not releasing his taxes was, in fact, a reason that people voted for him.

To be clear: There is ZERO evidence for that claim. None.

