Coast Guard officer accused of domestic terror threat to remain in jail until trial

(CNN) Accused domestic terror plotter Christopher Hasson will not be released from jail ahead of his trial, a Maryland federal judge ruled Monday, vacating the order of another judge who had said last month that Hasson's continued detention was inappropriate.

Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant who prosecutors say was a white supremacist that planned to commit a "mass casualty event," has pleaded not guilty to weapons and drug violations, but does not face any charges related to terrorism or attempted murder, which his public defender argued made his detention unlawful.

Last month, a magistrate judge ordered Hasson released and agreed to a plan that would have seen Hasson live with his father-in-law in Virginia under GPS monitoring through his trial.

At a hearing Monday to appeal that decision, Assistant US Attorney Thomas Windom held up four of the long guns, including a sniper rifle, that Hasson had allegedly amassed, showing the judge how they had been modified with advanced sights and grips for "ease of use."

Windom also showed Judge George Jarrod Hazel an armored vest that Hasson had stashed in his suburban DC home that was part of a plan for "hunting people."

Read More