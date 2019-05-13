Iowa has confirmed multiple cases of a disease that can be transmitted from dogs to humans

(CNN) The Iowa State Veterinarian confirmed "multiple" cases of Canine Crucellosis, a disease that can be transmitted from infected dogs to humans and other animals.

The disease originated at a small dog commercial breeding facility in Marion County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship said in a statement.

The animals and the facility are quarantined as dogs undergo testing, the department said.

While the threat to pet owners is low, "dog breeders, veterinary staff and anyone who comes in contact with blood, tissues and fluids during the birthing process may be at higher risk and should consult their primary physician," the department said.

"If pet owners have recently acquired a new, small breed dog from Marion Co., they should contact their veterinarian," the department said.

