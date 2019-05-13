Today's Google Doodle honors Dr. George Papanicolaou, a Greek immigrant who invented the test that detects cervical cancer

(CNN) Pap tests save lives.

Cervical cancer was once a leading cause of death among American women, but the death rate dropped when the Pap test came around.

And for that, you have Dr. George Papanicolaou (say it slowly, it helps) to thank.

So why are Pap smears so important? And who's the man behind Monday's Google Doodle?

What's a Pap smear?

Read More