Proud dad Mo Salah looks on as daughter enjoys goal at Anfield

(CNN) A Sunday afternoon at Liverpool's Anfield stadium that mixed anguish with pride and defiance ended with a heart-warming image that had the club's supporters on their feet.

Mo Salah's young daughter, Makka, dribbled across the hallowed turf -- by now empty as the sun set on a record-breaking season -- and shot into an open net.

The arena rose to its feet as the ball trickled over the line at the iconic Kop End; the youngster perfecting what her dad -- a hero in these parts -- has accomplished so regularly since arriving on Merseyside in 2017.

Out in front of the dugouts, Salah Snr. stood with the beaming smile of a proud father.