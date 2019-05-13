Microscopic remains of Nazi execution victims finally buried

(CNN) The microscopic remains of hundreds of people executed by the Nazi regime and then experimented on by a collaborating doctor were buried on Monday.

Anatomy professor Hermann Stieve collected the corpses of people killed at Ploetzensee prison in Berlin throughout the Nazi period, before dissecting and studying their remains.

Decades later, tiny fragments of the victims' body tissue were discovered on microscopic slides at the doctor's estate and matched with the records of people killed at the prison. They were finally buried in a ceremony in Berlin on Monday afternoon.

The victims, mostly young women, were among thousands of people executed at Ploetzensee prison during the Third Reich.

"Stieve helped the Nazi justice system to deny these people a grave," Andreas Winkelmann of the Brandenburg Medical School, who identified the victims, told CNN. "He was not a member of the Nazi Party but he was not a resistance fighter either ... he benefited from a murderous Nazi system."

