Britain's Jeremy Kyle Show taken off the air after death of guest

London (CNN) British broadcaster ITV has suspended "The Jeremy Kyle Show" and launched a review of the long-running program after a guest died shortly after taping an episode.

The participant died a week after appearing on the show, ITV said, but no cause of death was confirmed.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends."

"ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured," they added. "Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show."

The daytime tabloid talk show, in which host Kyle quizzes participants on family disputes, has aired on ITV since 2005.